Woman hit, killed walking on Bradenton street: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla - According to the Bradenton Police Department, a crash shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a pedestrian.
What we know:
A car was traveling southbound in Bradenton on 27th Street E, officers said.
An unidentified woman was crossing the street near 7th Avenue when she was struck by a car traveling southbound on 27th Street E.
The pedestrian, who according to officers was not in a crosswalk as she crossed the street, was struck by the car.
The Bradenton Police Department said that the woman died at the scene.
Dig deeper:
According to officers, the driver did remain at the scene of the crash and is not considered to be at fault in this incident and is not facing criminal charges.
The Source: This story was written using information supplied by the Bradenton Police Department.