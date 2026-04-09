Woman hit, killed walking on Bradenton street: BPD

The Brief According to the Bradenton Police Department, a woman was struck by a car last night on 27th Street E. The victim died at the scene, officers say. The Bradenton Police Department states that the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.



According to the Bradenton Police Department, a crash shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

What we know:

A car was traveling southbound in Bradenton on 27th Street E, officers said.

An unidentified woman was crossing the street near 7th Avenue when she was struck by a car traveling southbound on 27th Street E.

The pedestrian, who according to officers was not in a crosswalk as she crossed the street, was struck by the car.

The Bradenton Police Department said that the woman died at the scene.

Dig deeper:

According to officers, the driver did remain at the scene of the crash and is not considered to be at fault in this incident and is not facing criminal charges.