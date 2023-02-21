Fatal fire under investigation in Dunedin

A woman was killed Monday afternoon after her house caught fire in Dunedin.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 2180 Evans Road in Dunedin shortly before 1:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on Ivette Martinov.

When investigators arrived, they said they smelled smoke and asked Dunedin Fire Rescue to come to the scene.

Firefighters forced their way into the home and found Martinov’s body inside.

Firefighters say there was evidence of a fire in the home, but it was out by the time they got to the home.

Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit and burglary/pawn (arson) unit are investigating but say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.