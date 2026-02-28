Bus driver falls asleep at wheel, hits utility pole in Brooksville: HCSO

article

The Brief The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a transit bus driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit a utility pole Friday morning on Howell Avenue in Brooksville. The driver suffered minor injuries. No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The crash shut down Howell Avenue and caused a nearby power outage, with Duke Energy crews working to restore service.



The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a transit bus driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole Friday morning in Brooksville.

The backstory:

Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Howell Avenue, near the intersection of Highland Street.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Hernando County transit bus, known locally as TheBus, was the only vehicle involved in the crash and there were no passengers on board, HCSO said.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the accident caused a closure of Howell Avenue and led to a power outage in the nearby area. Duke Energy crews are working to restore electricity to affected residents.