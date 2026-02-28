Bus driver falls asleep at wheel, hits utility pole in Brooksville: HCSO
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a transit bus driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole Friday morning in Brooksville.
The backstory:
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Howell Avenue, near the intersection of Highland Street.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Hernando County transit bus, known locally as TheBus, was the only vehicle involved in the crash and there were no passengers on board, HCSO said.
The sheriff's office says the accident caused a closure of Howell Avenue and led to a power outage in the nearby area. Duke Energy crews are working to restore electricity to affected residents.
