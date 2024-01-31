Fatal Seminole motorcycle crash under investigation

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash along Seminole Boulevard.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Timothy Sterbens was driving a Ducati motorcycle northbound on Seminole Boulevard, just south of Park Boulevard, at a high rate of speed shortly before 8 p.m.

At the same time, investigators say a 56-year-old woman was exiting the shopping plaza on the east side of Seminole Boulevard and 72nd Avenue North in a Mazda 3.

Deputies say as she began to cross the northbound lanes of Seminole Blvd. from east to west, she collided with Sterbens who crossed the shopping plaza exit.

Sterbens was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.