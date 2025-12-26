Sun City Center man concerned about damaged homes, safety from golf balls flying over netting

The Brief Sal Perniciaro says he moved to the 55+ community Fairway Pointe in Sun City Center to retire in peace and quiet, but he can't because he's constantly worrying about golf balls flying around and over the net from the golf course that butts up to his backyard. Since Perniciaro moved in a little more than two months ago, Perniciaro has collected more than 100 golf balls. One ball hit his house so hard it split in half. Perniciaro says he has reached out to Cypress Creek Golf Club, Hillsborough County, and the sheriff's office, but so far — nothing. He's considering taking legal action.



‘Caution. Watch out for Flying Golf Balls.’ This is a literal sign outside a Sun City Center retiree's home.

The backstory:

The golf balls have damaged Perniciaro’s home and his neighbors' homes. He was worried they'd eventually hurt someone, so he reached out to FOX 13 for help.

The damage included fences, windows and a screened-in lanai.

What they're saying:

"It had to go through two panels. Shows you the force of the balls — how fast they were traveling," Sal Perniciaro said. "I had to build protective frames to keep it from happening again. Good thing I did because a bunch of balls have hit those windows since."

Perniciaro says he moved to the 55+ community Fairway Pointe in Sun City Center to retire in peace and quiet, but he can't because he's constantly worrying about golf balls flying around and over the net from the golf course that butts up to his backyard.

"It's a life safety issue," Perniciaro said. "If one of my grandchildren got hit by one of these balls or me. I'd be dead or lose an eye."

Since he moved in a little more than two months ago, Perniciaro has collected more than 100 golf balls. One ball hit his house so hard it split in half.

Perniciaro’s neighbors have their own collection and reports of damage, too.

The other side:

The general manager at Cypress Creek Golf Club told FOX 13 Friday afternoon that they have no comment.

Perniciaro says he and the community's builder reached out to them multiple times, but nothing has been done.

"They could move the driving range or reorient the tee box. There's many things they can do, but they haven't even contacted me," Perniciaro said.

Perniciaro hopes the issue can be resolved before somebody gets hurt.

"I just want that fixed. I'm less concerned with the damage and more concerned with the life safety," Perniciaro said.

What's next:

The homeowner says he has also reached out to Hillsborough County and the sheriff's office, but so far — nothing. He's considering taking legal action.