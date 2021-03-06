Fatal Spring Hill house fire under investigation
SPRING HILL, Fla. - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a Spring Hill house caught fire, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
It happened at a home in the 17000 block of Normandeau Street.
While searching the home, firefighters say they found a person dead inside. They also found a dog that survived.
Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff, and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.
