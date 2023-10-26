Woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard: TPD

article

A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa earlier this month, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department announced that Bellina R Rossie, 29, was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death and booked into the Falkenburg Road Jail. She has since bonded out of jail.

READ: Man killed in hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard, suspect at large: TPD

TPD officers responded to reports of a body lying in the grass in the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard early in the morning on October 16.

The victim, a 43-year-old Hispanic man, was found dead, and his cause of death was determined to be severe blunt force trauma from being struck by a vehicle.

According to police, detectives later found the suspect vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Civic, parked at Rossie's apartment complex in Riverview. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper, passenger-side front quarter panel, windshield, and roof.

READ: Cyclists concerned as deadly hit-and-runs become trend in Tampa Bay Area

"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who was tragically taken from our community in this senseless tragedy," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "It is imperative for everyone on our shared roadways that all drivers operate their vehicles responsibly and follow all traffic laws in a safe manner. I am proud of the dedication and hard work that our detectives put into solving this case and providing the family of this man with a small sense of closure."