Man killed in hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard, suspect at large: TPD

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard near the Shrimp Docks early Monday morning, according to Tampa Police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard at around 6:50 a.m. for reports of a deceased white man.

When they arrived, officers found the dead man on the southbound shoulder of the highway near the bike lane. Police found a blue "Huffy" bike and several pieces of vehicle debris near the victim.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe the hit-and-run occurred between 12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to TPD, officers are actively searching for the vehicle and suspect involved; the color of the vehicle is unknown, but evidence suggests it is a 2016-2019 Honda Civic with damage on the front passenger side.

The victim was identified and the next of kin has been notified. TPD is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at 813-231-6130.