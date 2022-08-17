Father, daughter ride bikes across country for veterans

article

A father-daughter bicycling duo rode their bikes across the country this summer to raise money for veterans.

With mom, Susan, following in an RV, Liz Coffey and her dad, Don, rode from Massachusetts to Seattle and raised more than $8,000 in the process.

They started this trek in May, but they've been bicycling for a long time.

"In 2019 he did ride from St. Augustine to San Diego with a friend, and I thought man that’s so cool I wish I could have been involved," Liz stated speaking about her father.

In December, when dad was planning his next ride, daughter was all in.

"I thought to myself, ‘I’ll always regret this if I don’t do it,’" recalled Liz.

The two set off from Provincetown, Mass. The only difference this time: they were riding for a cause.

"When he did that first ride, halfway through he thought, ‘Man, I wished I would have raised money for something,’" Liz explained.

The 3,800-mile trek was traveled to raise awareness and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"We thought this was a really deserving organization who helps out people who really deserve our respect and help," said Liz.

For the Coffeys, helping veterans is close to their hearts. Dan and Susan's son, and Liz's brother, Tom served as an Army ranger.

He was not injured in combat but many of his friends were not as fortunate.

"When we went into this, we set that goal for $5,000, but we really thought if we can help one or spread the word to people, we meet along the way… we would count that as a win," exclaimed Liz.

They ended their 74-day trip at Lighthouse Park, Washington, raising over $8,000.

To donate on their behalf and look back on their trip, visit https://coast2coastcoffeys.wixsite.com/coast2coast.