Father, son and pets escape fire in Largo apartment complex

A father and son in Largo said they feel lucky to be alive after a fire at their apartment Monday morning. Daniel and Thomas King had minor cuts and scrapes, and most of their belongings were destroyed.

Daniel King says he was in the shower at about 7:30 when he smelled smoke.

"I smelled this thick smoke and the alarm went off, and my dad said, ‘We gotta get out of the apartment,’" Daniel said.

Aerial view of apartment fire on Canterbury Lane in Largo. Two units were damaged and at least one family was displaced

His dad saw flames coming out of the air vents in the ceiling.

"I yelled for my dad to get the cat carriers and get my babies out, and then I told my dad to get out as fast as he can," Daniel recalled.

As for the Kings, their pets made it out alive. They’re staying with and their neighbors while they figure out where they are going to live. The Red Cross was helping, as well.

According to Largo Fire Rescue, the fire impacted two apartments at the complex, which is near Seminole Boulevard.

The property manager said the residents of the other unit were not home when the fire started.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.