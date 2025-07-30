FBI agents give Tampa Bay area students glimpse inside bureau

The Brief The FBI Tampa Field Office hosted the Federal Teen Academy. Agents got to share the challenges and rewards of their job. This is the fourth year for the two-day academy in Tampa.



More than 100 Tampa Bay area high school students are spending two days with federal agents at the FBI Field Office in Tampa.

Big picture view:

Agents instructed them in everything from forensics to sharpening skills on a laser gun range. They also got to climb inside the FBI's Bearcat armored vehicle, which is used by the bureau's SWAT team.

They also saw the U.S. Secret Service follow-up vehicle, an armored Suburban with jump seats and gun mounts. It's the kind of vehicle that follows in a motorcade directly behind the president's car.

Local perspective:

Many FBI field offices across the country hold a teen academy, but Tampa is one of the few where agents from other federal agencies like the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Secret Service are involved.

What's next:

The Federal Teen Academy fills fast every year. If you're interested in next summer, check www.fbi.gov during the next school year, and sign up early.

Students are selected on criteria that include good grades and good character.