FBI: Hundreds of open investigations linked to online exploitation network targeting kids, vulnerable people

The FBI has hundreds of open investigations around the country connected to an online exploitation network.

Big picture view:

The FBI said it has at least 250 investigations open across the country that are tied to "764," an online network that targets children and vulnerable people. It calls the network a violent, extremist network that operates online around the globe.

It says each one of its 55 field offices are involved in the investigations.

Last week, federal agents arrested two suspected leaders of 764, operating out of the U.S. and Europe.

"It is unimaginable and yet, it is happening every day all across the world," Supervisory Special Agent Michelle Nicolet, with the FBI Tampa Field Office, said.

Dig deeper:

The FBI's Tampa Field Office said the 764 network targets children and vulnerable people on everyday social media and gaming platforms by exploiting them and then blackmailing them. It said these so-called extremists coerce children into doing sexual acts, animal cruelty and acts of self-harm, and then recording or live-streaming the acts.

"Things that we're seeing is, sharing of extreme gore videos, sharing of child sexual abuse material, extreme cutting, people actually cutting words and names into their own skin, harming animals and pets, and even as extreme as live-streaming suicide," Nicolet said.

Nicolet said the victims are typically between 10 and 17 years old, but they've been as young as nine years old.

The FBI put out a warning earlier in the spring about increased activity of 764 and other violent online networks.

"Some of them have the goal of ultimately collapsing society by the corruption of our youth," Nicolet said. "Others are just looking to gain status and power."

Local perspective:

Earlier this year, the FBI says Jack Rocker, 19, of Tampa, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material. The U.S. Department of Justice said court records showed that Rocker was a member of 764.

"In this case, the subject was a, by all standards, a kind of all-American kid," Nicolet said.

During their investigation, FBI agents said they found more than 8,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Rocker's devices.

"It breaks my heart to think that that's the sole purpose of this network, right, is to target vulnerable teens, kiddos," Ady Pena, a youth and family advocate with Redefining Refuge, said.

What they're saying:

Redefining Refuge handles cases involving online child exploitation every day. The advocacy organization works with children and families who have been victims of sexual exploitation.

Pena said any child can be targeted by online networks like these, and she said it's something that every family should be aware of and pay attention to.

"It's usually somebody coming to the kiddos saying they're their same age or they know somebody that they know and they have mutual followers," Pena said. "If it's on Instagram or on Snapchat, it's pretty easy to access each other's followers."

She emphasized the importance of families, community advocates and law enforcement working together closely to keep children safe.

"If there is no education out there, how are we supposed to, you know, stop it or even just notice the signs?" she said.

The FBI said 764 is just one example of these extremist groups that are popping up around the globe.

"I cannot overstate how important it is for parents to be are of where their kids are operating online, who they're communicating with, and also just educating their children on the dangers of the online space," Nicolet said.

What you can do:

The FBI said there are some warning signs that families can look out for to help make sure their children are safe.

"Increased moodiness, isolating themselves, really withdrawing from any sort of in-person contact with family or friends, any signs of unexplained bruises, scratches, cuts, marks," Nicolet said. "Things like wearing long sleeves when it's, you know, warm out, or trying to kind of cover up things that they might not want their parents to see. Unexplained injuries to pets, you know, family pets. "Or, kind of seeing things happen that just don't seem quite right or perhaps an obsession that your child might have with a new online friend or even potentially a love interest."

The FBI said these signs aren't necessarily immediate cause for concern, but they are things that families should keep an eye on. Anyone who is involved in a situation involving any of these exploitation tactics is encouraged to report it to the following agencies:

FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

FBI Field Office ( www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324))

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ( www.cybertipline.org or 1-800-THE LOST

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kylie Jones.

