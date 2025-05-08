Largo man accused of battering 2 disabled adults at Clearwater group home

The Brief An employee at a Clearwater group home is accused of battering two disabled residents. Deputies say the incidents were witnessed by another employee at the home. Travis Crayton was arrested on May 7, 2025, and charged with two counts of abuse of an elderly/disabled adult.



Two disabled residents at a Clearwater group were battered by an employee, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies began investigating Travis Crayton, 27, of Largo, on May 2, 2025, after two disabled residents at the Live Oak Group Home were reportedly battered.

According to investigators, both victims are adult males suffering from severe cognitive disabilities. One of the victims is deaf and non-verbal.

Deputies say the incidents were witnessed by another employee at the home.

The witness stated Crayton grabbed the victim around the head, wrapping his hands and fingers around his skull, and squeezing him. This went on for approximately ten minutes before Crayton proceeded to knock on his head two times with a closed fist.

Witnesses told investigators that Crayton then approached the second victim, who was lying on the couch in the living room, and placed his knee on his head, pushing him down as he lay on the couch.

Crayton was arrested on May 7, 2025, and charged with two counts of abuse of an elderly/disabled adult.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long Crayton worked at the home, what his job was and if he is still employed at the facility.

