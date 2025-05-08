Softball coach admits to exchanging explicit photos, videos with teen girl: PCSO

The Brief Harold Tittle, 33, is accused of exchanging nude photos and videos with an underage girl. Tittle worked as a coach for a team in the Lakeland Girls Softball League, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. PCSO says Tittle admitted to knowing the teen was underage, saying he used "bad judgment."



A Lakeland Girls Softball League coach faces several felony charges after Polk County deputies say he groomed an underage girl and exchanged nude images.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Harold Tittle, 33, began in late April after a relative of the teen girl told deputies about inappropriate sexual conversations.

PCSO says detectives found that Tittle used Snapchat to ask for naked pictures of the teen, as well as send nude photos of himself.

Mugshot of Harold Tittle. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Tittle told deputies he knew why detectives were contacting him, according to the sheriff's office, and admitted to exchanging explicit photos via Snapchat along with recording at least one video of the victim.

Investigators say Tittle also admitted to knowing the teen was underage, saying he used "bad judgment." He denied victimizing anyone else, according to deputies.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement on Thursday, saying: "Tittle’s actions are reprehensible. He groomed this girl to provide sexually explicit content. Though he has denied victimizing other girls, we ask anyone—parents or kids—to talk to us if they know of any inappropriate contact from Harold Tittle with any underage child or teen."

What's next:

Tittle faces the following charges:

Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Transmitting harmful material to a minor

Possession of child pornography (four counts)

