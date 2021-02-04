FBI, law enforcement prepare for possible threats ahead of Super Bowl

While the Super Bowl is a lot about fun and games, it's a serious matter for law enforcement. They say the big game is a potential target for terrorists and they have to stand ready.

"I think any time there is a nationwide event like this it could be a potential target. I think saying it’s a target is a little overstatement, but it’s a potential," explained Tampa FBI Special Agent Michael McPherson.

It’s that potential threat that has federal, state and local agencies preparing. Seventeen agencies have been working together to keep things safe for the big game. The FBI's intelligence operations center has members of every agency keeping eye on events and possible threats.

"If you had ill intentions. If you were a terrorist, whether an international terrorist or domestic terrorist. If you are a criminal, this may be something you want to exploit. And that’s what we're aware of that’s why we've done so much planning so people can enjoy it," McPherson said.

They're watching from the air, from the water and on land. The message from McPherson is simple- if you’re here to cause trouble, they will know it.

"When you cross that line the FBI and our law enforcement officers will be here to stop you," McPherson said.

The FBI says, so far, they have not received any credible threat from any group or individual.

