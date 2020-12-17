Super Bowl brings new initiatives on systemic justice in Tampa Bay
Super Bowl LV is bringing a lot more to the Tampa Bay area than just football. There is work being done daily to make sure that when the game's over, we are left with a stronger community than before.
Interactive 'Super Bowl Experience' comes to Tampa ahead of the big game
Workers are transforming Julian B. Lane Park into the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive NFL theme park with family games and entertainment, the Lombardi Trophy on display, and virtual meet-and-greets by NFL greats.
Bucs one win away from Super Bowl in Tampa
No NFL team has ever played in the Super Bowl on their home turf.
TPA rolls out 5G, enhanced 4G service, allowing travelers to download full-length movies in seconds
The number of people traveling by plane is still down, but at Tampa International Airport, internet speeds are on their way up. 5G and enhanced 4G service on the nation’s three major cellular carriers just launched property-wide.
Tampa bids Sunday morning ‘blue law’ farewell -- just in time for Bucs playoff, Super Bowl
Just in time for the Bucs playoff game -- and the Super Bowl -- Tampa officially repealed its ordinance that previously restricted the sale of alcohol before 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Julian B. Lane Park closing for a month as Super Bowl preps get underway in Tampa
Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is closing to the public for roughly a month as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.
Military members, teacher, and sex predators among 71 arrested in Hillsborough human trafficking sting
Hillsborough County detectives say 71 arrests were made following a month-long undercover operation targeting human trafficking.
Bay Area law enforcement launch human trafficking awareness campaign ahead of Super Bowl
Tampa Bay area educators, law enforcement and victims' advocates are teaming up to share an important message ahead of the Super Bowl in Tampa, warning about the increase in human trafficking.
New hotels help Tampa meet high demand for Super Bowl LV
About 1,200 new hotel rooms will be available in time for the Super Bowl LV in February, according to the city's Department of Development and Economic Opportunity.
Super Bowl to bring hundreds of temporary jobs to Tampa
Career Source Tampa Bay held a job fair Thursday that was specifically geared to the big game in February.
Vaccinated healthcare workers to be invited to Super Bowl LV, NFL commissioner says
The NFL will reportedly invite healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
No Super Bowl capacity set yet, but NFL says Tampa is 'more than ready' to play host
While the NFL commissioner said Tampa is 'more than ready' to host next year's Super Bowl, he said the league has not committed to a set capacity figure yet.
The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in Tampa
NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.
Florida's governor expects 'full Super Bowl' in Tampa next year
Next year’s Super Bowl in Tampa should be able to take place without any major restrictions, Florida’s governor said Friday as he announced Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
NFL, Tampa officials make COVID-19 contingency plans for Super Bowl
Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium will be the site of the Super Bowl next February 7 during uncertain times.
Known for hosting massive events, Tampa faces toughest challenge yet: The Super Bowl during a pandemic
Tampa has a history of hosting Super Bowls during challenging times.
Tampa Super Bowl committee calling for volunteers
It's still not clear what the NFL season will look like, but Tampa is still committed to hosting the next Super Bowl in 2021.
Major Bay Area projects crescendo toward Super Bowl LV
Just hours after Super Bowl LIV ended in South Florida, Tampa's mayor picked up the ball and promised to run with it. Super Bowl LV will be held in Tampa next February.
As the Super Bowl in Miami ends, Tampa prepares to play host in 2021
Now that Super Bowl LIV has wrapped, Tampa is officially on-the-clock as the host for the big game in 2021. It’ll be Tampa’s fifth Super Bowl, but the city will look and feel completely different than when it last hosted in 2009.
Program connects Bay Area businesses with Super Bowl opportunities
Fans are pouring into Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, but in Tampa people are already thinking about Super Bowl LV.