FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 4 kids last seen in Clearwater

The Brief FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for four kids who were last seen near the 300 block of South Gulfview Blvd. in Clearwater. The kids may be traveling with Mollie Gavin in a 2017, silver Chevy Traverse with the Missouri tag number: RJ9D9A. Clearwater police are asking people to contact them at 727-562-4200 or 911 if they have any information on where the children might be.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for four kids that were last seen near the 300 block of South Gulfview Blvd. in Clearwater.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says that the kids may be traveling in a 2017, silver Chevy Traverse with the Missouri tag number: RJ9D9A.

The children may be with Mollie Gavin, according to FDLE. She is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 168 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She also might have a tattoo on her left inner bicep.

Missing children

Moriah Gavin: 1-year-old biracial girl, unknown height, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes.

Milo Gavin: 4-year-old biracial boy, unknown height, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes.

Miracle Gavin: 7-year-old biracial girl, 4 feet tall, 65 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Melina Gavin: 5-year-old biracial girl, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Clearwater police are asking people to contact them at 727-562-4200 or 911 if they have any information on where the children might be.

