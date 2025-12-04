FDOT to host public hearing Thursday on Central Polk Parkway East plans

The Brief Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is holding an in-person public hearing tonight in Davenport on the Central Polk Parkway East project. The proposed toll road would run from US 17/92 to a future Poinciana Connector, aimed at easing congestion and supporting growth. Residents can review displays, ask questions and submit comments that will be part of the official project record.



State transportation officials will be in Davenport Thursday night to take public comment on plans for a new stretch of the Central Polk Parkway East, a toll road that could eventually tie into a future connection serving Poinciana.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, part of the Florida Department of Transportation, is holding an in-person public hearing at the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Boulevard West in Davenport. An informal open house begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and a public comment period.

The hearing is part of the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study for Central Polk Parkway East from US 17/92, south of the Power Line Road extension, to the future Poinciana Connector (State Road 538).

Previous Story: FDOT alters highway plans in Polk County — advocates worried rare plant habitats remain at risk

Why you should care:

Polk County remains one of the fastest-growing counties in the country. Local, regional and freight traffic have pushed major corridors like Interstate 4, US 27 and US 17/92 to their limits, with state transportation planners projecting heavy congestion on those roads by 2050 if no new routes are built.

The proposed Central Polk Parkway East is a new tolled, limited-access highway intended to:

Accommodate population growth and increased travel demand

Improve regional connectivity and system linkage

Enhance freight mobility and economic competitiveness

Improve safety, emergency evacuation and response times

The project would also provide a direct link to I-4 and State Road 429 (Western Beltway) through the future Poinciana Connector.

A "no-build" option (which would leave the road network as it is) is also being analyzed and compared with build alternatives as part of the PD&E study.

How to Weigh In:

At tonight’s hearing, visitors can walk through exhibits, review maps and draft documents, and speak with members of the study team. Those who want to make a verbal statement during the formal comment period will be asked to fill out a speaker card; comments can also be given directly to a court reporter or submitted in writing.

Draft project documents are available on the project website and for in-person review through Dec. 12 at the Haines City Library and Davenport City Hall. Comments related to the public hearing are requested by Dec. 15; FDOT says all questions and comments will receive a written response.