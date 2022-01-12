Federal government extends expiration date for 1 million Florida COVID-19 test kits

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests that expired during a downturn in cases in Florida are still usable after the FDA extended their shelf life.

The Florida Department of Health reports the extension pushes their expiration dates to March.

The tests originally expired last month while sitting in a state-run warehouse. Governor Ron DeSantis said the kits sat in storage because the demand for testing declined.

Last week, the state acknowledge that between 800,000 and 1 million had an original expiration date in September, but the FDA said the kits could still be used through December. That’s when the state asked the FDA to further extend the expiration date.

READ: Patients who test positive for COVID will be listed in hospitalization count, no matter why they are there

"Having a stockpile was the right thing to do. If we had done the opposite, we would have run out," DeSantis said during a Friday news conference. "No one really wanted them for many, many months. As the expiration date was coming, they had already gotten one extension, they had asked, can you do more, can you do more? So hopefully they'll answer that... At the same time, if they're not accurate, we don't want to be giving anyone a false sense."

Advertisement

The tests are for testing sites, not for use at home.

