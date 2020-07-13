Federal officer in Portland struck with hammer during protests, several arrested

article

A federal officer in Portland, Ore., was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during protests outside a courthouse Friday night that resulted in several arrests, authorities said.

Several dozen protesters were gathered in the street outside the Justice Center when the demonstration turned violent, Portland police said in a news release.

An individual was trying to break down the door to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse with a hammer when federal officers inside the building responded, police said.

The hammer-wielding suspect made a hole in the door before “deliberately” hitting a federal officer in the head and shoulder with the tool, police said. The officer's condition was not immediately available.

Federal officers used pepper spray and CS gas during the incident, police said. One arrest was made.

Police recovered the nearly 16-inch long hammer and released aerial footage from the scene near the Justice Center, which showed at least one fire lit and protesters blocking a street.

Over the course of the night, a second individual was arrested for vandalizing government property, while two others were detained for unlawfully pointing lasers into federal officers’ eyes, the department said.

Federal officers called for help around 2 a.m. because people were resisting arrest and protesters in the crowd were throwing bottles at them, police said. The crowd eventually dispersed just before 3:30 a.m.

Demonstrations against police brutality and racism in Portland continued for the 45th consecutive day Saturday, according to the Oregonian.

Businesses in downtown Portland have suffered $23 million in damage and lost business amid weeks of nightly chaotic and violent protests, Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said last week during a virtual news briefing.

More than 100 people – comprised of city employees and the public – have also sustained injuries, he said.

