Feeding Tampa Bay providing free meals to victims of Hurricane Milton

For families without power, cooking a meal is a challenge and Feeding Tampa Bay is stepping up by providing free meals to help them through.

Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay are working hard to prepare meals for victims of Hurricane Milton.

"The hot meals are being distributed to those families to come in, sit down and eat and or take some home for just some of their family members that are home," said Lorena Hardwick, external affairs officer at Feeding Tampa Bay.

They're currently making around 3,000 meals a day to support those impacted by the storm.

"We've been doing hot meals and dine in services," said Hardwick. "We've been doing walk-up distributions where people have been able to come in and pick up meal kits. But we've probably done over 12,000 hot meals out in the community at this point."

Anita French, who has been volunteering for more than three years, said she feels driven to give back.

"Too much joy. Really joy I come out this morning." said French. "I'm so happy to get the opportunity to come and serve. Yes. It's a great joy is a blessing."

Fellow volunteer Rhonda Weldon said giving back feeds her soul.

"It just makes me feel so good," said Weldon. "That I can help others get food in their time of need."

With so much need, more volunteers would make a big difference.

"If you can volunteer your time. We'd love to have you. If you can donate, please donate as well. Everything that we do when it comes to disaster relief is on top of our daily work," said Hardwick.

The organization hopes these meals not only nourish, but also show the victims just how much their community cares. Feeding Tampa Bay is also distributing food baskets from 4:00 to 6 p.m. at their Tampa headquarters.

For the past two days, they have given food to more than 1,000 families.

For more information, click here.

