Seminole Heights restaurant celebrates 15 years in business by giving hope after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has come and gone, but in its wake, it left destruction, fallen trees, flooded streets and shattered windows. For those who survived, the power outage was just another hurdle in the aftermath.

With no electricity, residents went on the hunt for food, and there was one beacon of hope where locals have gathered for 15 years: Independent Restaurant.

Families that gathered at the local restaurant off of Florida Avenue in Seminole Heights were making the best out of life without electricity.

"We actually live right down the street, so yesterday when we saw it open, then we like ran over to charge everything up, because everything was dying," said Katie Johnson, a customer at the Independent Restaurant.

"We got AC in here, but uh yeah we're lucky to be here and lucky that this place has power," Levi Johnson, Katie's husband, said.

Customers were coming in to get a bite to eat, looking to unwind and escape the stress of what Milton caused.

"I think a lot of folks here just come to charge phones and have some sense of normalcy," said Scott Brien. "But, I think we dodged a bullet. Yeah, it's been a tough couple of days."

"We turned off our power when we evacuated. All of our food had to be torched anyway," Allison Mcfaul said.

Josh Zagarena, and his wife returned from Augusta, Georgia Thursday night, having fled from the fury of Hurricane Milton. When they got home, they had no power.

"Still hard to find food places, haven't checked out Publix yet, still trying to figure out that situation next ," Zagarena said.

Customers are so thankful for the small act of kindness by the local eatery.

"It's great and they are very generous here. They have been letting us charge all our devices," Jennifer Bosson said.

Although tomorrow will bring about new challenges and uncertainty, at least today they had each other.

The Independent Restaurant celebrated it's 15-year anniversary on the day that Hurricane Milton came to shore.

