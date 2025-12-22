Florida lawmakers debate future of Ocklawaha River and aging Rodman Dam

The Brief Florida lawmakers face a decision on whether to remove or maintain the aging Rodman Dam, which blocks the Ocklawaha River and harms the ecosystem. The dam is classified as a high-hazard potential structure and has exceeded its intended 50-year lifespan. Environmental experts argue that restoration could revive the river and improve ecological health.



The Ocklawaha River, historically one of Florida’s most scenic waterways and a popular tourist destination in the late 1800s, was dammed near Palatka to create a reservoir for the ill-fated Cross Florida Barge Canal.

The Rodman Dam blocks natural flows, submerges springs, and impedes the migration of fish and manatees. The Army Corps of Engineers classifies it as a high-hazard potential dam, meaning failure could cause significant damage and potential loss of life.

The backstory:

The environmental disaster traces back nearly a century.

In the 1930s, Florida first proposed a shipping canal that would have cut so deep it threatened the state’s aquifer. Revived in the 1960s as a barge canal, the project used heavy machinery to clear forests and reroute waterways.

President Richard Nixon ultimately canceled it due to environmental concerns, but the Rodman Dam remained, causing decades of ecological disruption.

What they're saying:

Dr. Steven Noll, a University of Florida history professor and author of Ditch of Dreams, emphasizes the complexities of the debate.

"The dam is there at some level because of bureaucratic inertia, but also because of infighting in the state legislature," Noll said.

He noted that while some local residents and a minority of scientists support keeping the dam for recreational fishing, the majority of ecological experts argue that removing it would restore natural flows and improve fish populations.

State Senator Jason Brodeur highlighted the dam’s age.

"The Rodman Dam is 55 years old, and it has a 50-year shelf life, and so any day now something is going to happen," Brodeur said.

Environmental advocates like Steve Robitaille of Florida Defenders of the Environment stress the long-term ecological costs.

Political Context:

In 2025, the Florida Legislature approved more than $6.2 million to plan the removal of the Rodman Dam and restore the river. Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the funding, a move Noll said was unsurprising given the political complexities surrounding the project.

The debate sets up a renewed push in 2026, potentially influencing both the legislature and the race to succeed DeSantis.

Why you should care:

The Rodman Dam affects water quality, wildlife habitats and flood management across Central Florida. Its aging structure poses risks to nearby communities, and its removal could restore one of Florida’s most iconic rivers while improving ecological balance.

What's next:

Lawmakers must decide whether to fund removal, maintain the dam, or explore alternative solutions. Environmental groups, local stakeholders, and scientists will continue to weigh in, and the issue is likely to influence legislative priorities and political campaigns in 2026.