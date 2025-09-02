Fewer international travelers choosing U.S. trips – what that means for Bay Area beaches

The Brief The World Travel and Tourism Council is projecting the U.S. will lose $12.5 billion from a decline in international tourism. St. Pete-Clearwater is seeing a drop in Canadian and European travelers. International visitors make up a small portion of overall tourism for Tampa Bay.



The number of international travelers booking trips to the United States continues to slump.

Travel research firm Tourism Economics predicts that the U.S. will see 8% fewer international visitors this year. Industry experts cite a combination of unpopular policies under the Trump administration and rising travel costs as contributing factors.

Big picture view:

For many visitors, political perceptions are shaping travel decisions.

"It is because of the political climate, of course," said Jenny Hovre, who is visiting from Sweden. "We, from Sweden, we’re not so fond of the guy in charge [President Trump], so a lot of people go to different places instead of going to the States."

The World Travel and Tourism Council projects the U.S. will lose $12.5 billion in revenue in 2025 from declining international tourism. Destinations like Las Vegas are already feeling the hit.

Are Florida beaches still a draw?

Local perspective:

At an August 20 tourism board meeting in Pinellas County, officials reviewed numbers showing significant drops from key international markets. Hotels reported 40% fewer Canadian visitors, correlating with a 35% revenue loss compared to last year.

British, Swiss, and German travelers are also holding off on trips to the area, mirroring numbers seen on a national scale.

But, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said the numbers don’t tell the full story, noting some local businesses had seen more visitors at their location.

"Yes, we are down, but we are having great success. We are as attractive to tourists as ever," Rector said.

The other side:

Officials at Visit St. Pete Clearwater emphasized that international travelers make up less than 10% of the region’s overall visitors. Those who did come stayed longer.

New direct flights from Tampa International Airport to Mexico City and Colombia have expanded the area’s global reach. The area saw an increase in Mexican tourists.

Local businesses are also seeing success despite the broader trends.

"We’ve had the best June we’ve ever had," said Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's marina.

By the numbers:

Visit Florida reported that 100,000 fewer Canadians have traveled to the state so far this year. However, tourism officials noted that international visitors from other countries in Quarter 2 helped offset that shortfall.

The highly anticipated opening of Epic Universe in Orlando is credited with attracting many of those international visitors.