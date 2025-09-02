New Clearwater fire station aims to improve safety, response times

The Brief The City of Clearwater is celebrating the opening of its new Fire Station 47. The $10.3 million firehouse replaces the previous facility, which was built in the early 1970s. It measures 10,442 square feet and features four bays, 10 dorm rooms, and four bathrooms.



Officials in Clearwater are cutting the ribbon Tuesday on a new fire station, replacing the previous decades-old location with a spacious, high-tech facility.

The new Fire Station 47, located just off Gulf to Bay Blvd. and Hercules Ave., takes the place of a firehouse built in the early 1970s – one that city officials say "does not meet current best practices and standards.

By the numbers:

Construction of the new Fire Station 47 cost about $10.3 million. It measures 10,442 square feet and features four bays, 10 dorm rooms, and four bathrooms. It's also built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Pictured: Clearwater Fire Station 47.

Timeline:

City leaders approved a design work order for the project in November 2020, with construction beginning in March 2024.

Operations were transferred to the new Fire Station 47 in June 2025.

What they're saying:

"We are better suited for the ever-evolving emergencies that are coming in and that we get called for. So for us, 50 years ago that may have been a great location — but now, in 2025, this is just a better location for us to serve the citizens of Clearwater," Clearwater Fire Rescue interim Deputy Chief John Klinefelter said.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the City of Clearwater.