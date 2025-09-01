St. Pete police search for missing endangered woman possibly abducted by man at apartment complex

The Brief St. Pete police say 26-year-old Jayanna Clark was last seen Monday morning at the Crescent Lane Apartments. Investigators say a man, possibly a former boyfriend, forced Clark into her own car and drove north on U.S. 19 after hitting two parked vehicles. SPPD is looking for a dark, possibly gray, Nissan Altima.



St. Petersburg police say a woman is missing after a man reportedly forced her into her own car, then drove off, during a confrontation at an apartment complex early Monday.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jayanna Clark, 26, was involved in an altercation with the man around 7:15 a.m. on Monday at the Crescent Lane Apartments, located at 2000 Gandy Blvd.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Dept.

Police say the man forced Clark into her own vehicle, then drove away and hit two parked vehicles before heading north on U.S. 19.

Investigators say they're concerned for Clark's safety because the man who drove off with her could be a former boyfriend.

SPPD is looking for a dark, possibly gray, Nissan Altima.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Dept.

What they're saying:

Justin Crombie, a neighbor, saw the whole thing unfold and said he tried to step in.

"I heard get off me, then witnessed a guy shoving a girl in the car, slam into a couple of other cars and took off down Gandy," Crombie said. "It all happened so fast."

He described Jayanna Clark as a mother and good neighbor.

"She’s a good neighbor, nice and sweet," Crombie said. "She’s also a very loving mother and driven."

He said he was able to get the license plate on the car that took off, but he wishes he could have done more.

"I wish I was there sooner, and I could have prevented this," Crombie added. "I’m going to beat myself up over this."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jayanna Clark's whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.