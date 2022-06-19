FHP: Fiery crash near Bradenton cemetery kills 1, critically injures 2, including child

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Bradenton woman late Saturday night.

Troopers say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on 15th Street East shortly before midnight when it veered onto the west shoulder, collided with a tree and caught fire.

Post-collision, the car spun around and came to a rest on 15th Street East, next to a cemetery.

The woman died at the scene, according to FHP.

A six-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been positively identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

