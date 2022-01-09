FHP: 2 adults, 1 teen killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Pasco County

article

A 57-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, all of Clearwater Beach, were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on I-75, just south of SR 52.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer driven by a 55-year-old man from Miami was traveling southbound on I-75 adjacent to the SUV carrying the people from Clearwater Beach. When the tractor-trailer changed lanes, it entered the path of the SUV, which collided with the left rear portion of the tractor-trailer.

All three occupants of the SUV died at the scene.

The crash closed both directions of I-75 until 4:22 a.m.

