FHP: 3 dead, 3 seriously injured in I-75 crash

Three people were killed and three were seriously injured in a vehicle crash on I-75 early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. on I-75, south of SR-44.

Troopers say a 22-year-old man from Dunnellon was driving a pickup truck with five passengers northbound on I-75 when he missed a curve in the wet, foggy roadway causing the car to leave the interstate, hit a tree and burst into flames.

The driver and two of the five passengers died at the scene. The other three passengers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Portions of I-75 were closed until shortly before 10 a.m.

