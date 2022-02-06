FHP: 4 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery Highlands County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed four people and seriously injured another in Highlands County.

It happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. Saturday at State Road 70 and Robert McGee Road.

Troopers say a van carrying three people was traveling east on State Road 70, west of Robert McGee Road, as a 79-year-old man from Indiana was driving an SUV with a 78-year-old female passenger westbound on State Road 70, west of Robert McGee Road. As the two vehicles approached each other, the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center lane and crashed into the SUV, according to FHP.

Post-impact, the van caught on fire and came to rest partially on the westbound lane of State Road 70 and grass shoulder, west of Robert McGee Road. The SUV traveled off the road, entered the grass shoulder, collided with a barbwire fence and came to rest.

A 37-year-old passenger in the van was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Both drivers and the rest of their passengers died at the scene.