FHP: 7-year-old girl killed after being hit by grandmother's car on Easter

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that occurred on Easter afternoon in Lake County near CR-48 and CR-33.

Troopers say around 4:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, a vehicle was parked in a driveway dropping off a family.

After everyone exited the vehicle, the grandmother placed the vehicle in drive and drove forward, fatally hitting her 7-year-old granddaughter.

FHP said the 70-year-old woman from Groveland did not notice the girl was in front of the vehicle.

According to the report, the girl was transported to Leesburg Regional Hospital and later died.

The crash is under investigation.