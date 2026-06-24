Florida among states affected as judge strikes down SNAP restrictions on buying sugary drinks and candy

The Brief A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's effort to prevent SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy candy, soda and other sugary drinks. The ruling halts restrictions already in effect or planned in 23 states as part of the administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have championed the restrictions as a way to improve nutrition and combat chronic disease.



A federal judge ruled that the government cannot stop Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients from using their benefits to purchase candy, soda and other sugary drinks, dealing a major setback to a key "Make America Healthy Again" policy championed by the Trump administration.

Federal SNAP benefits ruling

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the administration exceeded its authority because federal law already defines what foods can be purchased through SNAP. Under the statute, benefits can generally be used for any food intended for home consumption except items such as alcohol, tobacco and hot prepared foods.

Jackson stressed that her decision was based on the law, not on whether limiting sugary foods would improve public health.

Government healthy agenda history

The backstory:

The ruling blocks restrictions that were either already in place or scheduled to take effect in 23 states after receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The waivers were part of a broader effort by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remove candy, soda and other products they consider nutritionally poor from SNAP eligibility.

Kennedy argued that taxpayer-funded nutrition assistance should not subsidize products linked to obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases. Rollins has similarly framed the restrictions as a way to refocus SNAP on nutrition and healthier food choices.

Grocery store retailer, shopper impact

The other side:

Critics of the restrictions say the rules create confusion for shoppers and retailers because eligibility standards vary by state and product category. Some also argue they create stigma when certain purchases are rejected at the register.

"I feel it’s not fair because if a little kid wants candy and their mom or dad only has EBT, I feel like it’s not fair to them," Savannah Millar, a Geneva resident who works in a grocery store, said. "I’ve had parents come in and try to get candy or juice or stuff like that for their kids and the computer… it won’t ring it up. I feel bad. I feel like it just shouldn’t be a thing."

Legal ruling

Dig deeper:

The legal challenge was brought by SNAP beneficiaries in several states, who argued the government lacked authority to redefine which foods qualify under the program.

Judge Jackson agreed that the administration's approach conflicted with Congress' definition of food under SNAP and said improving nutrition is not among the listed reasons the government can use to waive program requirements.

Trump administration appeal options

What's next:

The ruling immediately undermines state restrictions that were already in place or scheduled to begin under approved waivers. The Trump administration has not yet indicated whether it plans to appeal the decision.

If the administration wants to permanently prohibit SNAP purchases of candy and sugary drinks nationwide, Congress may ultimately need to change the law governing the program.