FHP: Bradenton man killed after being struck by 3 vehicles

A 52-year-old man from Bradenton was killed Saturday evening after being hit by three cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was walking across the westbound lanes of US 301 when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 20-year-old male who was traveling southbound on US 301, just north of 30th Avenue East. The undercarriage of two vehicles traveling behind the SUV also collided with the 52-year-old man, according to FHP.

The 20-year-old driving the SUV came to a final rest on the US 301 median. Troopers say the other two vehicles did not stay at the scene and continued traveling south on US 301. One vehicle is described as a possible light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.

