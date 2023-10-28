FHP: Clearwater woman hospitalized after car flips on I-275

article

A 37-year-old Clearwater woman crashed into a concrete barrier on I-275 after being cut off by another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on I-275 near exit 17 when she steered left to avoid the driver who cut her off.

The woman hit a traffic barrier and flipped multiple times, according to officials. The car ended up in the outside lane of I-275.

Authorities say the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.