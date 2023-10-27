Disgruntled employee sets car on fire outside job in Tarpon Springs: Police
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman tried to start a fire at her job at Tarpon Towers on Friday morning, according to officers.
Officials say when she was deterred by other employees from going inside, she set a parked car on fire.
Police arrived to 905 E MLK Drive around 11:08 a.m. and saw the car on fire in the parking lot.
Tarpon Springs police say they were alerted that the suspect, 35-year-old Amber Marie Galbraith, was still in the parking lot after setting the car on fire.
The investigation revealed that Galbraith was an employee of a business in Tarpon Towers and recently became upset about a disciplinary matter at her job.
Authorities say it was reported that Galbraith went to the business with ignitable liquids.
Police say Galbraith was charged with arson, battery, and obstruction related to the incident.