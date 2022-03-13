FHP: Driver falls asleep, kills 2 dealing with tire blowout on I-275

Two men were killed Sunday morning after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into them as they were dealing with a blown-out tire on I-275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 73-year-old man from St. Petersburg was traveling northbound on I-275, just north of Fowler Avenue when he stopped along the outside shoulder of the road because his tire blew out. His friend, a 30-year-old Tampa man, who was traveling separately, arrived a little while later to help.

Both men were afoot on the driver’s side of the vehicle when a 36-year-old Tampa man, who troopers say was asleep at the wheel, crashed into them.

The 30-year-old man died at the scene. The 73-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The man who reportedly fell asleep did not suffer any injuries. His passenger and the 73-year-old man's passenger were also uninjured in the crash.