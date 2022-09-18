FHP: Driver uninjured after overturning fuel tanker on US 41

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking motorists to avoid US 41 and Madison Avenue in Palm River-Clair Mel after a fuel tanker overturned around midday on Sunday.

Troopers say the tanker truck was traveling southbound on US 41 when he lost control of the vehicle as he tried to make a left turn onto Madison Avenue.

According to FHP, the driver was not injured in the crash, but a lot of gasoline was spilled along the highway and shoulder.

Troopers expect the intersection to be closed for an extended period of time.

