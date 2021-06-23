FHP: DUI suspect driving with suspended license crashes on I-275, seriously injuring child

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a St. Petersburg woman was arrested for DUI after crashing into a guardrail twice along Interstate 275. They said a 3-year-old child, who was in the vehicle with her, was seriously injured.

The crash occurred Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. near the 54th Avenue exit in St. Petersburg. Troopers said the driver, 47-year-old Trisha Dale, was heading south in the outside lane when she suddenly swerved to the right and off the roadway.

They said the vehicle crashed into a light pole, rotated, and crashed into a guardrail. It rotated again before colliding into the guardrail a second time.

Troopers arrested Dale for several charges including DUI with serious injury, driving with license suspended, child neglect, possession of cocaine, and a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic summons.

They said she was also cited for careless driving and not using a child seat in the vehicle.

According to Pinellas County court records, there have been five incidents since 2003 where Dale was driving without a valid driver's license. Last summer, she was pulled over and received a traffic citation after a St. Pete police officer noticed the front windshield was "completely covered with black window tint material."

In the citation's narrative, the officer said Dale "spontaneously stated she did not have a driver's license and has never had one."