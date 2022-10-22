FHP: Escaped murderer arrested while walking along I-75 in Florida

article

An escaped murderer from Georgia is back behind bars after troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida.

Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted Moret around 6 a.m. Saturday walking along the interstate in Charlotte County.

A trooper ran a wants and warrants check and learned Moret had an active warrant for escaping.

Moret was arrested without incident and taken to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition to Georgia.