A Plant City teenager was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 19-year-old male was speeding westbound on I-4 near US 98 shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the interstate, struck a fence, and overturned before crashing into a tree.

The teen died at the scene.