FHP investigating shooting on Howard Frankland Bridge after motorcyclists were shot

Two people on a motorcycle were hospitalized following a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes. Investigators said a 40-year-old male and 47-year-old female, both of Clearwater, were traveling on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Then, troopers said, they were shot by at least one occupant in a passing black sedan. Troopers did not have a suspect or vehicle description as of Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclists were both taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

