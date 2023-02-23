FHP: Lake Wales man killed in Land O'Lakes crash

A Lake Wales man died Wednesday night after crashing a motor scooter into a pickup truck at a Land O’Lakes intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 43-year-old man was traveling southbound on Livingston Road, north of SR-54, when he went through a red light and collided with a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on SR-54.

The Lake Wales man was taken to an area hospital and died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old man from Brandon, was not injured in the collision.