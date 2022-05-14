FHP: Man dies after car goes airborne, flips upside down in Mosaic retention pond

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Wauchula man was killed in a vehicle crash on Mosaic property in Hardee County Saturday morning.

Troopers say the 26-year-old man was traveling northbound on Boyd Cowart Road around 5:15 a.m. when he ran the stop sign at Heard Bridge Road and entered Mosaic property.

Once on Mosaic property, troopers say the man struck a grass berm and became airborne before coming down on the other side of the berm. The vehicle then rolled into a retention pond and came to a final rest upside down.

The driver died at the scene.

