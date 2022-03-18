FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Dale Mabry crash

A motorcyclist died Friday night after crashing into an SUV that turned in front of him on Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 57-year-old woman was driving an SUV northbound on Dale Mabry Highway shortly before 6 p.m. when she turned in front of a man on a motorcycle as she tried to make a left on Broad Street.

As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the back of the SUV and forced both vehicles to spin around before coming to a final rest in the south and northbound lanes, according to FHP.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

