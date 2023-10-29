FHP: Pedestrian hit by car during fatal crash on I-4

article

A 24-year-old Paisley, Florida man died after being hit by a car on I-4 on Saturday night, according to officials.

READ: Lakeland woman dies after crash on County Line Road: FHP

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Sarasota man was driving west on I-4 near McIntosh Road around 8:17 p.m. Troopers say the 24-year-old man walked across the highway, into the path of the car.

The car hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

