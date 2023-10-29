Lakeland woman dies after crash on County Line Road: FHP

article

A 37-year-old Lakeland woman died after a crash on County Line Road on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the woman was driving a Chevy Impala south on County Line Road around 12:05 p.m. A 43-year-old Mulberry woman was traveling north in a Chevy 3500 pickup truck, according to officials.

READ: FHP: 5 killed in Wimauma crash, SR-674 shut down in both directions

At the intersection of Ralston Road, the Lakeland woman turned left into the path of the pickup truck, according to FHP.

Authorities say the front of the pickup truck hit the passenger side of the Impala. The Impala rotated and stopped at the shoulder of County Line Road while the truck flipped and also ended up on the shoulder of the road, according to officials.

FHP says the Lakeland woman died at the scene of the crash.