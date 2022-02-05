Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Pedestrian killed after walking into path of car on I-75

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A 23-year-old man from Tampa died Saturday morning after walking into the path of a vehicle on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 at Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Troopers say they don’t know why the man walked in front of the car. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Marco Island, was not injured. 

The interstate reopened around 10:30 a.m.
 