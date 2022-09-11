FHP: Pinellas Park man charged with DUI manslaughter following fatal hit-and-run crash

article

An early morning hit-and-run crash in Pinellas County left one man dead and another behind bars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Nicholas Carusotti, 29, of Pinellas Park, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on 62nd Avenue North, west of 39th Street North, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when he hit a 64-year-old bicyclist from New York.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

After impact, Carusotti continued for a short distance before his car broke down from the collision, according to FHP.

With his car disabled, troopers say Carusotti fled on foot, but was later located by Pinellas Park police.

After troopers say Carusotti was determined to be impaired, he was arrested by FHP on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter.