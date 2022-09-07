FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames

article

A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a Weeki Wachee home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road.

According to FHP, the car left the road, struck an embankment, and became airborne before hitting a tree. Troopers say the impact of the tree caused the car to spin before it collided with a home located at 10259 Fulton Avenue and burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene.

Troopers say the crash caused extensive damage to the residence which was occupied by a male and female who were uninjured during the incident.