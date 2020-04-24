FHP: Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Fort Myers man in Sarasota County after learning he may have pointed a weapon toward another drive, they said.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the driver who reported the possible road rage said the driver of a Nissan Titan pointed a black firearm at him as the two vehicles were traveling on Interstate 75.

Troopers pulled over the driver of the Nissan and found a black firearm inside the vehicle matching the description provided by the caller.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kevin Gutierrez. He was faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

He was taken to Sarasota County Jail. The events leading up to the alleged road rage remain under investigation.

